Cuttack: In yet another case of man-animal conflict, a wild elephant strayed into Machapanga village under Dalijoda forest range in Cuttack district of Odisha on Wednesday and wreaked havoc.

According to reports, the elephant entered the village in the night and stormed into a house while the family members were fast asleep.

The pachyderm reportedly dragged out sacks of rice from the house and consumed it after destroying the properties of house. The family members, however, narrowly escaped death by hiding themselves.

The locals alleged that the jumbo created a scene of terror in the village for almost two hours.

It also entered the agricultural lands and destroyed rice crops, they added.