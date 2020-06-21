Dhenkanal: In yet another case of Man- Animal conflict an elephant had strayed into Giridhar Prasad village under Hindol Tehsil in Dhenkanal District of Odisha.

The incident took place late at night yesterday. The villager whose hut has been destroyed by the elephant has been identified as Kartik Samal.

Kartik and his family of four members were fast asleep when a herd of elephants stormed into his house. After finding themselves as a captive of the elephant, the family members shut themselves in a room and cried for help.

Upon hearing the scream of the Kartik’s family the villagers rushed to the spot. Then they informed about the incident to the Forest Department, who rushed in to rescue them.

The Forest Department officials saved the family trapped inside the house and then shooed away the elephant herd to the nearby forest.

The villagers are panic-stricken due to the elephant attack. Similar incident of Jumbo attack in the village has become common.