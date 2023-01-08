Elephant electrocuted to death in Sambalpur; 3 poachers arrested

Sambalpur: Officials of the forest department, who were probing the death of an elephant which died after coming in contact with livewire in Sadar range of Sambalpur Forest Division of Odisha, reportedly arrested three poachers.

A team of forest officials led by Range officer Sambalpur Sadar Hari Shankar Naik arrested the poachers for their involvement in the case. The accused have been identified as Prasanta Mirdha (30), Dilip Mirdha (34) and Goura Mirdha.

The arrestees are said to be the residents of Khairmal village in Sambalpur district, informed sources adding that a case under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Indian Electricity Act has been registered against them.