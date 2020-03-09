chandaka wildlife sanctuary elephant dies

Elephant dies in Chandaka wildlife sanctuary due to illness: It had killed 4 in Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The elephant which had been brought from Jajpur to the Dampada Chandaka wildlife sanctuary died today. The elephant had trampled four people in Jajpur district and hence he was brought to the sanctuary for treatment.

The elephant had been kept in confinement with its legs tied with iron chains while a four member veterinary doctors’ team from Nandankanan was carrying out its treatment for its wounds.

It has been suspected that the iron chains might have caused infection leading to wounds in the legs of the elephant.

The same elephant had trampled four persons to death in January following which the forest personnel had tranquilized it. Later, it had been brought to the Dampada Chandaka wildlife sanctuary from Jajpur on January 29.

