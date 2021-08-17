Elephant creates havoc in Sundargarh, 1 injured

Sundargarh: An elephant has been spotted in Barsuan ghat in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Monday evening. Reports said that the elephant was wandering on the road and blocked the vehicles midway in search of food.

While searching for food from the people last evening, the elephant overturned a car in which the driver, identified as Butu Mahanta, has sustained injuries.

On getting the information, the officials of forest department arrived at the spot, rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment and later he was shifted to Rourkela hospital.

Locals said that the elephant was doing the same earlier also in order to collect food and due to this the people used to give them food and escape from the area. The locals also said that the elephant returns back to the forest after getting the food.