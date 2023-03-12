Elephant carcass recovered in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: The carcass of an elephant was recovered near Ostapal village under sadar forest range in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday. The cause of the death of the jumbo is yet to be known.

On being informed, the Forest Department has seized the body. The elephant had an estimated age of 20 years.

The ranger said that the cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem. Further reports awaited.