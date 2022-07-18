Elephant carcass found in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: The carcass of an elephant was found in the backyard of a house in Baragadia village under Nilagiri block of Balasore district in Odisha on Sunday night.

According to reports, the elephant carcass was found in the backyard of the house of Purastam Singh yesterday late at night in Baragadia village under Nilagiri range.

After being informed, the forest department officials reached the spot and initiated probe into the matter. The reason behind the death of the jumbo is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the dead tusker belongs to Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary that is adjacent to Tinikosia, Gopalpur and Ajodhya Reserve forest, where the elephant had been living for a long time.

