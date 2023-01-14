Cuttack: In a sad news for the animal lovers, another elephant carcass was found in Khuntuni forest of Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

The elephant carcass was first found by some residents Sauria village, who then informed the forest department about it.

After reaching the spot, the forest officials seized the carcass of the pachyderm. They reportedly spotted some injury marks on the trunk of the jumbo, which is assumed to be of around 15-20 years old.

Forest officials have started a probe to ascertain the reason behind the death of the elephant, said sources adding that it will be clear when the postmortem report is out.

The elephant carcass found in Khuntuni forest will be disposed after postmortem, further said the sources.