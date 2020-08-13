Sambalpur: An Elephant calf was found dead on Thursday in Tabalai Conservatory forest under Dhama Range in Odisha’s Sambalpur district.

Sources said that the dead elephant calf is said to be less than three-year-old.

The areas from mouth to the intestines of the elephant calf was rotten due to some disease, the forest department official said.

On the other hand, the netizens are questioning why the elephant was not given proper treatment if the forest officials knew that the elephant had a prolonged sickness.

It is also alleged that the forest department had recorded a video of the elephant on August 10 but they did not provided any treatment to the jumbo.

The elephant calf would have been alive now if it were given proper medication at the right time, they claimed.