Elephant attack in Odisha: Woman dead, 1 injured

Elephant attack in Odisha

Sundargarh: In yet another incident of animal-human conflict a woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kulba village under Ujalpur Forest Range in Sundargarh district on Thursday morning.

It is noteworthy that the elephant also injured another person in the same village.

According to reliable sources, the incident occurred while the woman and the man were were attacked by the elephant.

The woman was killed on the spot while the man sustained grievous injuries.

On being informed, the forest official reached the spot and further probe is underway.

 

