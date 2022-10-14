Elephant attack in Odisha, elderly woman dead

Sundargarh: In a saddening incident, in an elephant attack in Odisha an elderly woman has lost her life in the wee hours of Friday.

According to repots, the incident has occurred in Kulba Nuadihi area under Ujjalpur Forest Range limits in Sundargarh District of Odisha.

The elderly lady had gone out of her home in the wee hours of morning to attend nature’s call when the elephant attacked her.

The deceased elderly lady has been identified as Lara Soren. The forest department officials and the police reached the spot. They recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Recently, a youth was killed a wild elephant herd near Khyatamunduli village under the Uttar Ghumusar forest range of the Tarasingh forest in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district on October 9, 2022.

The deceased youth has been identified as Pabitra Patra. As per sources, the young man joined some people of the village to chase away the wild elephant herd that entered their paddy field late last night.

The elephant herd attacked the villagers at that time and Pabitra got trampled by the jumbos after he fell down during the attack.

The locals rescued him and rushed him to Bhanjnagar hospital, where the doctor declared him as dead. According to the information received from the forest department, a herd of 17 elephants is roaming in the local forest and they come down to the nearby villages in order to eat paddy crops. This incident has terrified the people of area.

In a similar incident, a wild elephant trampled a man while taking selfie in Jagatpur town of Cuttack district. The injured man was admitted to SCB Medical. The incident took place in Nazarpur area where two elephants including a small one were roaming around.