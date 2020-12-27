elephant attack odisha
representational image

Elephant Attack In Keonjhar District Of Odisha; Crops, Houses Destroyed

By WCE 2

Banspal: A  herd of almost 10 wild elephants has created havoc in Adal Munda Sahi under Banspal block of Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday night.

According to reports extensive damage has been caused to both crops ad houses in the village.

They locals were shocked to see such a huge herd of elephants in their village and ateered the forest department instantly.

The forest authorities are trying their best to shoo away the jumbos.

