Elephant Attack: Close shave for brother-sister duo in Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kamakhyanagar: Adding to the unending episode of elephant incursion in the State, a brother-sister duo had a close shave after being attacked by a tusker in Ambapalash village under Mahabir Road forest range in Dhenkanal today.

The victim duo has been identified as Tuna Nath and Mamali Nath.

As per the report, the victims were basking in the sun on the veranda of their house to get respite from the chilling cold early in the morning when the jumbo attack took place. The tusker which had sneaked into the village last night pounced on them and attacked.

Though the victims sustained injury in the attack they somehow managed to enter into the house to save lives.

The brother-sister duo has been admitted to Kamakhyanagar Sub-Divisional hospital for treatment.

