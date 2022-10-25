Electronic store catches fire in Mayurbhanj, goods worth lakhs gutted

Baripada: In an incident of fire mishap, a massive fire broke out in an electronic store gutting goods worth lakhs in Shree Electronics shop in Rairangpur here in Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, on Monday night, the owner of the shop has been identified as Manoranjan Mohanty after performing puja, he closed the shop and went to his home.

However this morning, the locals present near the shop saw smoke engulfing from the store.

Soon, the local people informed the shop owner and Firefighters about the incident.

On being informed, the Firefighters team along with the owner reached the spot.

Seeing the engulfing smoke, the firefighters lifted up the shutter of the store and saw all the electronic goods worth lakhs were set on blaze due to fire.

Immediately, the Firefighters initiated a fire extinguishing operation and after a few hours of struggle they managed to extinguish the fire.

However, electronic appliances worth lakhs were gutted from the fire, in the meantime the reason behind under what circumstances the store caught fire is yet to be known.