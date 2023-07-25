Electrocution fear in ATM of Bhubaneswar, people panic!

Bhubaneswar: Shocking! An ATM in Bhubaneswar is said to have become electrically charged giving rise to fears of electrocution or electric shock, said reports on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that incase one touches the ATM, the chances of electrocution are high, said reports and a video shared in this regard. As soon as you touch the number button to withdraw money, you may get electrocuted.

Such an ATM incident has been reported from Indira Colony area under Dhauli police station limits in the capital Bhubaneswar. It is alleged by the locals that the ATM has not been repaired even after repeated complaints.

It is worth mentioning that, a young man went to the ATM today to withdraw money. He was electrocuted as soon as he touched the number button.

Furthermore it is worth mentioning that the tester showed that there was heavy amount of electric charge in the ATM.

The local residents questioned as to who will be responsible if someone’s life is lost due to this carelessness. It is worth mentioning that, a few days ago, a young man was electrocuted and died while using a treadmill in a gym in Delhi.