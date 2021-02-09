Uttarakhand: Youth from Odisha is reportedly missing in the Uttarakhand tragedy. He was employed has an electrician in the Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project as the glacier burst occurred.

The missing youth belongs to Jasipur panchayat under Chandbali block of Bhadrak district in Odisha. He has been identified as Nagarjuna Das.

Many of the workers who were employed in the Hydroelectric Project have been reported missing as the glacier burst occurred and the entire area was flooded.

The family members said they had lost all communication with Nagarjuna as soon as the flood occurred and have not been able to contact him ever since.

The family has informed the district administration about the issue and has requested to provide required help on priority basis.