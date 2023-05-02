Electric & solar boats to be introduced in Chilika soon

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly decided to operate solar powered and electric boats in Chilika Lake. The first solar boat will run on a trial basis in next three months, said sources.

The State government has decided to introduce the electric and solar boats with the aim to make the boat services in waterways safe and environment-friendly.

According to an official of the Commerce and Transport Department, while operating electric and solar boats emphasis will be laid on the use of technology along with safe travel on waterways.

Speaking about the aim of the State government, Usha Padhee, the secretary of the Commerce and Transport department said that with the operation of this boat, the transportation cost will be reduced by Rs 7 lakh a year. If the trial is successful, solar boats will be operated on other waterways of the state also.

Also Read: 3 Boats With Over 150 Passengers Stranded In Chilika

According to the new rules, one kind of boat will operate in water bodies across the state. The design of the boat has already been made. Trade with passengers will increase on the waterway with the operation of such boat, officials said.

Passenger boats will run in the sea, rivers and lakes. Discussions are underway on the new law involving boat owners, manufacturers, officials and policy makers.

In the recent past, officials of the fisheries department visited Chilika coastal villages and interacted with fishermen community. Machine boats will be removed from Chilika and solar/electric-powered boats will replace them.