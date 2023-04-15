Electric scooty catches fire in Bhubaneswar, raises concern

Bhubaneswar: Half of an electric scooty reportedly turned into ashes after catching fire at Gaudakashipur village under Info Valley Police Station limits on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar city yesterday.

One Brundaban Parida, owner of the electric scooty, allegedly informed the concerned company after finding some technical issues. However, after not getting any reply from the company, Brundaban and his son were forced to go to Bhubaneswar to repair the vehicle.

As soon as Parida started the vehicle, his son noticed some smoke emitting from the two-wheeler. Soon, a fire broke out and by the time they brought the inferno under control, half of the vehicle had already turned into ashes.

After repeated calls, some employees of the concerned company reached the village and took the scooty by assuring Brundaban to provide him a new scooty.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that a proper investigation should have been done to find out the reason behind the fire mishap so that people who have such electric vehicles can know the problem and avoid such mishaps.

