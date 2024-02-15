Election Commissioner, team to visit Odisha today to review poll preparedness

Bhubaneswar: Continuing the preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024 and assembly polls in few states, a team of officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is coming to Odisha today.

The team headed by Chief Election Comissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and comprising elections commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey, Dharmendra Sharma, Nitesh Vyas and Arun Goel will visit Odisha to review poll preparedness.

The Election Commission team will review poll preparedness with the district collectors, superintendents of police, senior state government officers, DGP, chief secretary and other stakeholders.

The Election Commission will hold meeting with the political party leaders.

The Election Commissioner has emphasized on transparent, fair and impartial election and for this they had issued certain guidelines. In the guidelines, it is clearly stated that officers who have worked in one place for three years and who are employed in their own district they cannot take part in the election duty.

The assembly elections are also held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha elections 2024.