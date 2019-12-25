Elderly woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Adding to the unending episode of jumbo attack in the State, an elderly woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Gosanipal village under Bangiriposhi forest in Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Snehalata Sethi (65) of the same locality.

As per the report, the victim had been to attend nature’s call to a field located on the outskirts of the village early in the morning when the mishap took place. She was getting freshen up at Katara river when a tusker which had sneaked into the village in search of food pounced on her and trampled to death.

A forest team led by Bangiriposhi forest range officer Tapan Kumar Das along with local police rushed to the spot following the incident and rushed the body for autopsy to PRM Medical in Baripada.

Forest Department has given a compensatory amount of Rs 40,000 to the next of kin of the deceased.