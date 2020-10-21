Elderly woman trampled to death by Tusker in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: An elderly woman was trampled to death by a tusker at Julang village under Kamakhyanagar West range in Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dulan Biswal of the village.

Sources said, the incident took place while the woman had gone to a farmland for nature’s call when the wild tusker attacked her.

The locals rescued her and rushed to Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared her brought dead.