woman drowns in odisha
File Photo

Elderly Woman Swept Away While Crossing River in Odisha

By WCE 2 29 0

Koraput: A woman has been swept away by the strong currents in the Mankadajodi river of Koraput district in Odisha on Monday.

The woman is around 65 years of age.

This unfortunate event has been reported from Ganjiaguda village of Mathapada panchayat under Bepariguda police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Kane Santa, the wife of Lucky Santa.

The woman had gone across the river to buy grocery but, while coming back she was in the middle of the river and a heavy stream of water suddenly gushed down.

The woman was swept off by the strong flow of water.

Her dead body was recovered later by her family members.

You might also like
State

Unidentified Body Found Floating In Canal In Bhubaneswar

State

Low Pressure Intensifies Into Deep Depression, Warning No. 3 In Ports Of Odisha

State

Odisha: Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Puri, 1 Dead

State

MP Sasmit Patra Nominated As Member Of Consultative Committee For Ministry Of Coal…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.