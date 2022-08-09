Elderly Woman Swept Away While Crossing River in Odisha

Koraput: A woman has been swept away by the strong currents in the Mankadajodi river of Koraput district in Odisha on Monday.

The woman is around 65 years of age.

This unfortunate event has been reported from Ganjiaguda village of Mathapada panchayat under Bepariguda police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Kane Santa, the wife of Lucky Santa.

The woman had gone across the river to buy grocery but, while coming back she was in the middle of the river and a heavy stream of water suddenly gushed down.

The woman was swept off by the strong flow of water.

Her dead body was recovered later by her family members.