Elderly Woman Selling Peanuts Run Over By Truck In Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: An elderly woman selling peanuts was run over by a truck at Mahidharpur in the district this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Atara Sahu. As per reports, Sahu was selling peanuts besides the road when the truck driver lost control over the wheels and ran over her.

Sahu was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where she was declared received dead. The truck, however, managed to escape from the spot.

Tension prevailed in the area after the mishap as locals blocked the road demanding adequate compensation for the victim. Police have reached the spot and have started an investigation.  

