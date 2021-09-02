Elderly woman killed over sorcery suspicion in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: In a sad incident, an elderly woman was allegedly killed over suspicion of practising sorcery. A minor boy allegedly bit the woman with an iron rod after his family members fell ill for which later she succumbed to the wound. The incident took place in Pada Kasada village under Kanjipani Police limits in Banspal block of this district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Janaki Munda (60) of Pada Kasada village.

As per reports, the family members of the accused boy had fallen sick for the last few days. Thinking the reason behind the sickness to be sorcery by the old lady, the boy went to the house of Janaki on last Sunday and bit her with an iron rod repeatedly.

As a result, Janaki sustained injury and yesterday she died. It has been alleged that the elderly woman was killed due to the injury that she had sustained on Sunday.

Following her death, Police reached her home after being alerted about it and seized the body. Police has detained the minor boy and probing the case. Police have also seized the iron rod allegedly used to beat the woman. The body will reportedly be sent for autopsy today.