Elderly woman dragged in trolley in Odisha’s Gajapati district to collect allowance

Gajapati: The government has introduced measures to facilitate the payout of allowance money to elderly people. Under this initiative, funds are to be brought to the beneficiaries who are unable to visit the bank to collect their allowance.

An elderly woman was seen getting dragged on a trolley to the bank by her family in Gajapati to collect her allowance of Rs 500. The incident took place in the Paralakhemundi town of the district.

The elderly woman has been identified as Labanga Gaya, aged 80, a resident of Ward number 12 under the Paralakhemundi Municipality.

Reportedly, the elderly woman had faced a three-month delay in receiving her allowance. Only after doing rounds of the bank and Municipal Council office that she was given her overdue allowance of three months.

Authorities at the Paralakhemundi Municipality Council acknowledged the gravity of the incident and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the matter.