Elderly Woman Dies Of Shock After Her Grandson Electrocuted To Death In Odisha

Balangir: In a tragic incident, an elderly woman died after her grandson was electrocuted to death at Dangarapada village under Muribahal police station limits today.

As per reports, Chandra Nayak who works as a construction worker came in contact with a live wire while working in a under construction building. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared received dead.

Hearing the death of Chandra, his grandmother Jashoda fell unconscious and she was also declared dead after being rushed to the hospital. Doctors suspect that the elderly woman died of cardiac arrest.

A pal of gloom descended over the village after the death of two members of a single family.