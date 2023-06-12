Elderly woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Balangir

An eldery woman died after being hit by a motorcycle in Dhamandanga village under Kantabanji police limits of Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a tragic incident, an eldery woman died after being hit by a motorcycle in Odisha’s Balangir district. The incident has come to the fore from Dhamandanga village under Kantabanji police limits of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Lalita Putel, a resident of Dhamandanga village.

According to the information given by her family, Lalita was returning home after bathing at morning 6 am when a motorbike hit her. Lalita was severely injured. Bones of her hand and leg broke and she also got injured in her chest.

Her family immediately rushed to the hospital. However, the doctor declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the identity of the rider of the motorbike is yet to be ascertained. After hitting Lalita, the bike rider fled from the spot.

On being informed, Kantabanji police reached the spot and started to probe into the matter. The cops have also initiated manhunt.

More details are awaited.

