Elderly man trampled by elephant in Sambalpur of Odisha

Sambalpur: An elderly man has been trampled by a wild elephant in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Sunday, said reports.

The incident has been reported from near Cheptam village under Boderma range in Jamankira block of Kuchinda in Sambalpur of Odisha.

The elderly man had allegedly gone to the rice fields to work when the pachyderm trampled him.

The deceased has been identified as Sikhar Bagh, he was around 80 years of age. The locals spotted the dead body and informed the police and forest officials.

The authorities have reached the spot and investigation is underway. Further details awaited in this matter.