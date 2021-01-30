Sambalpur: An elderly man has been allegedly beaten naked by the cops near Burla police station in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Sushil Bhoi of Tihikipali village under Burla police limits.

According to reports, Sushil was dragged out of his home by the police yesterday at 4 am in the morning. It has been alleged that he has been brutally beaten by the cops and he was forced to sign on a land sale deed.

The police went to Sushil’s house along with the broker.

However, as Sushil refused to sign on the sale deed, the broker instigated the cops to beat him.

Sushil was immediately admitted to the District Headquarter Hospital(DHH) in Sambalpur as he sustained critical injuries.