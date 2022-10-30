Elderly man run over by garbage truck in Bhubaneswar, Dies

Bhubaneswar: An elderly man was killed on Sunday morning after a garbage truck run over him near Daruthenga dumping yard.

According to reports, the man died on the spot after being hit by a vehicle engaged in transporting waste to Daruthenga dumping yard on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The locals have blocked the Cuttack-Khordha connecting road via Chandaka over the death of the elderly man.

As per sources, the deceased has been identified as Rama Gagrgi. He was 45-years-old.

It has been reported that officials of BMC is yet to reach the spot. Further reports awaited.