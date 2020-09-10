Elderly Man Killed By Elephant Attack in Odisha
Representational Image

Elderly Man Killed In Jumbo Attack in Odisha’s Anugul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: An elderly man was killed in elephant attack in Mushapapuli village near the National Highway in Anugul district of Odisha on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Pandab Sahu of Mushapapuli village.

According to sources, a herd of elephant had come towards the village from Badakrejanga forest area on Wednesday night.

Unaware about the presence of the jumbos in the area, Pandav set out from his home to go to his  farm land to work as he does regularly.  However, he was trapped among the herd of elephants on his way to his fields.

As locals were witnessing, the elephant lifted Pandav with his trunk and hit him on the ground as a result of which he lost his life on the spot.

After being informed, the Forest Department officials reached the spot and tried to drive away the elephant herd. They are in action when the last reports came in.

