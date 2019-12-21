Elderly Man Jumps Into Budhabalanga River In Balasore, Dies

Balasore: An elderly man today jumped into the Budhabalanga river near Balighat under Balasore Town police station limits today.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Kar. Eyewitnesses said that Kar reached the bridge at around 4PM. “He seemed to be heavily drunk and before anyone could realise, he jumped into the river. We immediately informed the Odisha Fire Service,” said an eyewitness.

Fire personnel rescued him and rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital where he was declared received dead.

Police said that they have started an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the elderly man taking such extreme step.