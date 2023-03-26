Elderly man hacked to death over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha

By Subadh Nayak

Sundergarh: An elderly man was allegedly hacked to death over witchcraft suspicion at Kulabapada village under Kinjirkela police station limits in Sundargarh district of Odisha today. The deceased has been identified as Haladhar Bhoi.

As per the allegation of the family members, Bhoi was killed by some unknown persons while he was walking on the village road all alone. They filed a written complaint at Kinjirkela police station.

While the exact death of the deceased is yet to be known, it is suspected that he was killed over suspected witchcraft.

Police started an investigation into the matter after seizing Bhoi’s body and sending it to the hospital for postmortem.

Police detained a youth for interrogation.

