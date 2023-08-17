Elderly man drowns to death in Ganjam of Odisha

Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident, an elderly man in Ganjam district of Odisha has drowned to death on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the elderly man had gone to take a bath in Baghua river in Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam disreict when the unfortunate incident took place.

The incident has been reported from near Biripur village under Polsara police limits. The man shouted for help as he was drowning in the strong currents of the river.

A few locals heard him and rescued him. They immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited.