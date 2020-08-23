Drowning death
Elderly man drowns in Kelua river in Jajpur, body fished out

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: A 62-year-old man drowned in the Balikuda ghat of Kelua river in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kulamani Pradhan, a resident of Balikuda village under Barachana block in the district. He had reportedly gone to the ghat this morning to take a bath.

A passerby spotted the body floating in the river and informed the local police who immediately rushed to the spot, and with the help of fire personnel retrieved the corpse.

Later, the police sent the body to a hospital for autopsy test and started an investigation into the matter.

