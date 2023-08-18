Elderly man dies after truck runs over him in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, an elderly man died after a truck ran over him in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. The incident has come to the fore from Satiguda village of the district.

According to sources, one Gopi Pangi was returning home, when a truck ran over him. Due to the accident, the elderly man died on the spot. Following the incident, the locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased.

After receiving information, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.