Elderly man dies after truck runs over him in Malkangiri

An elderly man died on the spot after a truck ran over him in Satiguda village of Odisha’s Malkangiri district

By Deepa Sharma 0
minibus overturns in Udhampur
Image Credit: IANS

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, an elderly man died after a truck ran over him in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. The incident has come to the fore from Satiguda village of the district.

According to sources, one Gopi Pangi was returning home, when a truck ran over him. Due to the accident, the elderly man died on the spot. Following the incident, the locals blocked the road demanding compensation for the deceased.

Must Read

Mother of Martyred Jawan passes away in Keonjhar

Man defrauds 22 women of Rs 4.5 crore by posing as UK based…

After receiving information, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans