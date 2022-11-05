Elderly man dies after a passenger bus hits him in Odisha’s Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: An elderly man lost his life after a passenger bus hit him near Nalabanta village under the Asika police limits in Ganjam district of Odisha. 

According to sources, the elderly man identified as Gajapati Pradhan, died on the spot after the bus hit him. After the accident, the locals blocked the road for some time demanding compensation to the families of the deceased.

As a result, the vehicular movements on Asika-Brahmpur road halted for some time. On being informed, the Asika police reached the spot and the roadblock was removed after discussion with the protesters.

