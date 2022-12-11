Elderly man dies, 7 injured in stray ox attack in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Fear and panic gripped the Patia area of Bhubaneswar as an elderly man died while seven others were injured following an attack by an ox yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Sadasib Sabar.

According to reports, a fight broke out between two oxen (a black and a red coloured) in Padmakesharpur area of Bhubaneswar’s Patia on Thursday. The red-coloured ox fled from the spot after causing severe harm to the black-coloured ox.

That particular red-coloured ox reportedly attacked Sadasib Sabar in Padmakesharpur on Friday morning while he was returning home after buying vegetables. Sabar who sustained critical injuries died on his way to the hospital.

The same ox again created tension in the Patia area today by chasing and attacking people who are going on the road near the Patia Railway Station. A woman became critical as her intestine came out following the attack by the animal. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Some locals, however, dared and managed to take control of the stray ox. They have urged the officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services to leave the stray animal in isolated areas or keep at Kanjia Huda (enclosure).

