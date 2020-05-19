Bhadrak: An elderly man has reportedly died at a quarantine centre under mysterious circumstances in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Debendra Rout of Sarapada village of the district.

Sources said that Rout had returned from Kolkata recently and was put in a quarantine centre set up in Bayabanapur. However, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be known.

While speaking about the incident, Bhandaripokhari Block Development Officer (BDO) Umesh Mallick said that the exact reason behind Rout’s death is not known yet. “We will be able to speak about it only after getting the post-mortem report,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhandaripokhari police is said to have registered an unnatural death case.