Elderly man critical following honey bee attack in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Mohana: In a sad incident, an elderly man became critical following honey bee attack in the Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place when he had gone to collect Mahua to the nearby forest of Bandhaguda village under Merapalli panchayat in Mohana Block.

The victim has been identified as Baburu Bahan Malik of Bandhaguda. He is aged about 80 years.

As per reports, the elderly man had gone to collect Mahua flower today morning to the nearby forest. When he was busy in the collection a swarm of honey bees suddenly came out of their comb located on a nearby tree and started attacking him. Accordingly, he became critical.

His family members then took him to the Community Health Centre in Mohana in a critical condition. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to the MKCG Medical in Berhampur.