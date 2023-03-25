Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Elderly man critical following honey bee attack in Odisha’s Gajapati district

State
By Himanshu 0
man critical following honey bee attack

Mohana: In a sad incident, an elderly man became critical following honey bee attack in the Gajapati district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place when he had gone to collect Mahua to the nearby forest of Bandhaguda village under Merapalli panchayat in Mohana Block.

The victim has been identified as Baburu Bahan Malik of Bandhaguda. He is aged about 80 years.

Take a look

Nephew kills man for property in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Girl writes +2 exam immediately after snake bite in Keonjhar

As per reports, the elderly man had gone to collect Mahua flower today morning to the nearby forest. When he was busy in the collection a swarm of honey bees suddenly came out of their comb located on a nearby tree and started attacking him. Accordingly, he became critical.

His family members then took him to the Community Health Centre in Mohana in a critical condition. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he was then shifted to the MKCG Medical in Berhampur.

Himanshu 4293 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like
State

Odisha 5T Secretary reviews development work in Cuttack

State

Gas cylinder blast in Balasore, man succumbs to injuries

State

Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

State

Odisha CM Naveen writes letter to Union Transport Minister

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.