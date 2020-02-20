Elderly man arrested for sending lewd messages to young girl in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhadrak : A 60-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a young girl of Erei village under Bhadrak Rural Police limits in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

The accused has been identified as Shaikh Sarif, a native of Jatni area in Khorrdha district. He was working as a driver at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and had been staying at Erei since a long period of time.

According to reports, Sarif has allegedly sent obscene messages to the girl on her WhatsApp number several times. He attempted to outrage the modesty of the girl by offering money and tour to other places.

Fed up with the repeated harassment, the girl later told the matter to her father following which the latter lodged a complaint at Bhadrak Rural Police station against Sarif.

Based on the complaints, police arrested Sarif and forwarded him to the court today.

Locals said, the accused has also sent such obscene messages to other girls of the village.

