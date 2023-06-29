Elderly dragged to death by Crocodile near Bramhani River in Kendrapada

Kendrapada: In a tragic incident, an elderly man was dragged to death by crocodile near Bramhani River in Odisha’s Kendrapada district. The incident has come to the fore from Ghagaradia village under Pattamundai police limits of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar Tarai, a resident of Ghagaradia village.

According to sources, Gangadhar had gone near Bramhani River for washing up, when a crocodile dragged him inside the river. The body of the elderly is still missing.

On being informed, fire service personnel and police reached the spot. The team has started a search operation for the elderly.

This is the third such incident in the month. Earlier, a crocodile reportedly dragged a woman into the pond water in the Hatiagadi village under Rajanagar block of the district. Before that, a crocodile dragged away a minor boy into the Bramhani River near Nimpur in Pattamundai of Odisha’s Cuttack district.