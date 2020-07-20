couple killed over sorcery

Elderly couple set ablaze on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Odisha’s Jajpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: An elderly couple has been set ablaze on suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Odisha’s Jajpur district last night. The incident has taken place at Nimapali village under Kalinganagar police limits of the district.

Brother-in-law of the deceased couple Tipu Buliuli while speaking to the media persons said that the villagers torched the house of and killed the couple while they were asleep yesterday night.

“We suspect that the villagers only have killed them as they were not in good term with my in-in-laws. The locals used to think that the deceased were practicing witchcraft, which is completely false,” said Buliuli.

Local police have started an investigation into the matter. They have seized the burnt bodies of the couple and sent them to the hospital for postmortem.

