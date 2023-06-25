Ekamra Kshetra Revival Project: 3-day cultural programs lined up for foundation stone laying ceremony

Bhubaneswar: A three-day cultural program has been planned for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan.

The cultural programs will be held near the Lingaraj Temple area from June 26 to June 28. This was informed during a press meet held at the Ekamra Hall of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the schedule, the Bhumi Pujan will commence with Yagna from 7.30 pm of June 26 and will continue for all three days.

Detailed discussion was held on various aspects of the program which includes yagna and various religious and cultural programs during the three-day long event. As lakhs of devotees are expected to gather, detailed plan was chalked out for the successful organizing of the three-day program.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is slated to lay the foundation stone of the mega project on June 28 morning in the presence of other dignitaries.

The Lingaraj Temple Trust Board is organizing the ceremony while Balwant Singh, the Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is the chief coordinator.

The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities & Monuments Revival Plan include construction of Lingaraj Entry plaza, Bhajan Mandap, Heritage Park and Kedar Gouri plaza, complete pedestrianisation of the Bindu Sagar road stretch, rejuvenation of Bindu Sagar and other holy ponds, Lingaraj Heritage Project, redevelopment of Kedargaauri and Mukteswar temple premises, e-auto service, seamless traffic management facility etc.