Ekamra college student kills self in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, an Ekamra College student has killed himself in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

The deceased boy has been identified as Atul Sia. He was a Plus 3 final year student in Eakmra college of Bhubaneswar.

The boy hung himself using a saree at his home under Lingaraj police limits in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

It is further worth mentioning that the boy was working as a traffic volunteer since quite some time in Bhubaneswar. He had appeared for police constable exams recently, said reports.

The reason for his suicide however is yet to be ascertained. The Lingaraj police station has started an investigation into this matter.

They are questioning the friends and relatives of Atul in order to find the reason behind the death of the boy.

Recently on April 23, 2023 a law student reportedly died after falling off the eighth floor of an apartment in Bhubaneswar in the evening.

The youth who has been identified as Aniraj Mansa Tudu reportedly died after falling from the Chandrama Apartment, situated under the jurisdiction of Kharvela Nagar Police Station limits.

While the exact reason behind Tudu’s death is yet to be known, it is suspected that he allegedly committed suicide.

The deceased youth was a student of the National Law University in Bhubaneswar. He was staying in the hostel of the Law University. However, it is unclear under what circumstance he went to the apartment and died.

A team of cops from the Kharvela Nagar Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after sending the body of the 23-year-old law student to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

The post mortem of the boy will be done in the presence of the family members on Monday, stated reliable reports.

The police on the other hand is checking the CCTV footage of the apartment in order to find out the real cause of death. It is yet to be ascertained why the youth had gone to Chandrama apartment.