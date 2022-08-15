Eight sluice gates of Hirakud Dam closed to control flood situation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Eight sluice gates of Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur district will be closed today to control the flood situation in Odisha, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena.

The gates will be closed to control the flood situation in the lower catchment.

Reportedly, around 11 lakh cubic feet flood water will flow at Mundali barrage tomorrow evening.

According to reports, the flood water is being released through 34 gates of the Hirakud dam while 8 gates have been decided to be closed today, the SRC said.Jena also informed that, effort is being made to keep the water flow level at Mundali barrage in between 10 to 11 lakh cusec. If the 8 gates of Hirakud dam will not be closed, the water level at Mundali will increase up to 12 lakh cusec.

Currently, the water level at Hirakud dam has been recorded at around 621 ft. Even though intensity of rainfall has decreased in lower catchment of Hirakud, it is still heavily pouring in the upper catchment area.

Reportedly, flood water from other tributary rivers are flowing into the Mahanadi River and water from the upper catchment and lower catchment areas are also responsible for increasing in the water level in Mahanadi River.

On the other hand, water level at Kathajodi and Mahanadi River are increasing due to release of the excess flood water form Hirakud dam.

Meanwhile, the water level at Naraj Barrage has crossed the danger level, as 26.59 metre is the danger level in Naraj, around 26.42 metre of flood water flowed around 6AM in the morning.

It is to be noted that, 10.5 lakh cusec flood water will pass from Mundali in the afternoon and maximum flood water will flow in the evening by today.

Whereas, 8, 57,925 cusec water have flowed till 6AM and 4, 23, 00 cusec water is flowing through Naraj Barrage from Kathajodi river.