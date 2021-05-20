Eight Servitors Engaged In Chariot Work Test Covid Positive In Puri

By WCE 1

Puri: At least eight servitors who are engaged in construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra have tested positive for Covid-19.

Three Maharana servitors and 5 Bhoi Sevayats have tested positive for the deadly virus, informs Ajay Jena, Administrator (Development), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Around 88 persons who developed symptoms were kept in isolation and later had to undergo RT-PCR test, out of which eight tested positive.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), all the moharana servitors had undergone COVID-19 testing before Akhsya Tritiya and only those tested negative were allowed to the Rath Khala.

You might also like
State

Odisha SRC Reviews Preparedness On Cyclone Yash To Hit Odisha

State

Odisha DGP Seeks Report On Journalist, Fruit Vendor Assault In Puri

State

Odisha Records Single-Day Highest Covid Deaths,Tally Breaches 2400 Mark

State

Odisha Records Over 11k Covid Cases, Cuttack Highest At 1107

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.