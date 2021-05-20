Puri: At least eight servitors who are engaged in construction of chariots for the Rath Yatra have tested positive for Covid-19.

Three Maharana servitors and 5 Bhoi Sevayats have tested positive for the deadly virus, informs Ajay Jena, Administrator (Development), Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

Around 88 persons who developed symptoms were kept in isolation and later had to undergo RT-PCR test, out of which eight tested positive.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), all the moharana servitors had undergone COVID-19 testing before Akhsya Tritiya and only those tested negative were allowed to the Rath Khala.