Eight critically injured in series of accidents in Balasore

The accidents occurred when a car and an auto rickshaw collided head-on. A bike coming from the opposite direction collided with the car.

State
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
balasore road accident

Balasore: Eight people have been critically injured in a string of accidents in Balasore district. The accidents reportedly took place near Pejagal bridge, located near the Gandhichhak-Baliapal main road, near Basta police station.

The accidents involved a car from Cuttack, carrying patients from Baliapal, an auto rickshaw with passengers, and a bike coming from the opposite direction.

Must Read

Minor students missing from Bhubaneswar, staged their own…

Odisha: Bus barges into railway tracks in Sambalpur, 4…

Man mercilessly murders wife with spade in Boudh of Odisha

The unfortunate chain of events unfolded when the car collided with the auto. The bike coming from the opposite direction collided with the car, causing it to crash, leading to multiple casualties.

The local people immediately responded to the situation, by immediately transferring the injured people to the nearby hospital. Upon receiving the information, authorities arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation on the case.

You might also like
State

Formation of low pressure area to intensify rainfall in the state from 9th July

State

Bahanga triple train tragedy: Accused kept at Chandaka Police station under heavy…

State

CBI takes 3 railway employees arrested for Odisha train tragedy on 5-day remand

State

Odisha train tragedy: CBI produces 3 accused before court, applies to taken on 5-day…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans