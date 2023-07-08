Eight critically injured in series of accidents in Balasore

Balasore: Eight people have been critically injured in a string of accidents in Balasore district. The accidents reportedly took place near Pejagal bridge, located near the Gandhichhak-Baliapal main road, near Basta police station.

The accidents involved a car from Cuttack, carrying patients from Baliapal, an auto rickshaw with passengers, and a bike coming from the opposite direction.

The unfortunate chain of events unfolded when the car collided with the auto. The bike coming from the opposite direction collided with the car, causing it to crash, leading to multiple casualties.

The local people immediately responded to the situation, by immediately transferring the injured people to the nearby hospital. Upon receiving the information, authorities arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation on the case.