Eight containers with over 800 cattle seized in Jaleswar, 4 smugglers detained

Jaleswar: Jaleswar police seized eight cow-laden container trucks near Laxmannath Toll plaza on National Highway-60 in Balasore district in the wee hours of Saturday and have detained four cattle smugglers.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jaleswar police intercepted vehicles at the National Highway-60. The container were enroute West-Bengal from Odisha. During search, the police seized over 800 cattle in total eight containers.

The police seized five containers near Laxmannath toll plaza and three others were seized from Gopinathpur village. The police have rescued cows.

Later, the Jaleswar police have detained four smugglers for further questioning.