Man Offering Namaz At His Home Pic Credits: Getty Images

Eid To Be Celebrated Tomorrow In Odisha, Community Praying Prohibited

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Eid celebrations to be low-key this time. For the first time, people will offer prayers and celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr at home due to the COVID19 pandemic. 

Eid was supposed to be celebrated today but since the ‘moon’ could not be seen it had to be shifted to tomorrow. Maximum of 5 Maulavis can offer ‘namaz’ at the Mosque. No religious gathering shall be allowed.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “For the first time, we will offer prayer & celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr at home due to COVID19 pandemic but that will not affect the festive spirit. We will pray that the country gets rid of COVID-19 at the earliest.” (ANI)

